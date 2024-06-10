Honda, Mazda Headquarters Inspected over Vehicle Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's transport ministry Monday conducted an on-site inspection of the headquarters of Honda Motor Co. and Mazda Motor Corp. as part of investigations into vehicle test fraud involving five makers.

The ministry last week searched the head offices of Toyota Motor Corp., Yamaha Motor Co. and Suzuki Motor Corp. after disclosing irregularities committed by the five makers in tests to obtain type approval, which is necessary for mass-production.

The ministry is investigating details of the irregularities and finding out if there is any other wrongdoing.

After completing its investigations, the ministry plans to test 38 affected models to confirm whether they meet standards for type approval.

The ministry is set to lift its shipment suspension order for six models from Toyota, Mazda and Yamaha if they are found to meet the standards.

