Japan Govt Team Calls for Preparations for Smooth Disaster Relief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--A team of Japanese government officials released a report Monday calling on local governments to be prepared to ensure that relief work is done smoothly during disasters.

The team of officials from agencies including the Cabinet Office and the infrastructure ministry came up with the report after reviewing initial responses to the magnitude-7.6 earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, on Jan. 1.

The report stressed the need for peacetime preparations for accepting relief workers, including compiling detailed plans and stockpiling sleeping bags and food for them.

The team sought to update guidelines for managing evacuation centers to allow cardboard beds to be installed at initial stages. It requested cooperation with the private sector to smooth the way for transportation of relief goods.

The report highly evaluated the efficiency of new technologies and equipment, including mobile toilets, drones and advanced containers that can be used as a medical base.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]