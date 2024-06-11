G-7 Becomes Political Playmaker; Major Nations to Hold 50th Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--The world's major democracies are set to hold their 50th summit from Thursday, a milestone for the framework that began as an economic forum but has since evolved into a playmaker in global politics, and now comprises seven countries including Japan and the United States.

Sharing common values, major countries under the framework have discussed responses to political issues rocking the international community and affirmed their unity. The upcoming three-day summit will bring together leaders of the Group of Seven nations plus the European Union to the southern Italian region of Puglia.

From Economic Policy Coordination to Security Talks

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]