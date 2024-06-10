Japan Empress Emerita Recovers from COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Empress Emerita Michiko, 89, has recovered from symptoms of COVID-19, officials of the Imperial Household Agency said Monday.

The former Empress tested negative for the novel coronavirus on Monday morning. An aide said that the agency will help the Empress Emerita return to normal life while keeping close attention to her condition.

The Empress Emerita started coughing on June 2 and complained of having something wrong with her throat on June 3, when her infection with the virus was confirmed in a polymerase chain reaction test.

As her symptoms were mild, Empress Emerita Michiko stayed at her residence in Tokyo’s Minato Ward rather than being hospitalized.

Emperor Emeritus Akihito, 90, tested negative for COVID-19 on June 3. There has been no change in his health since then, according to the aide.

