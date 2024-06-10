Nuclear Waste Survey Starts in 3rd Municipality in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Genkai, Saga Pref., June 10 (Jiji Press)--The Nuclear Waste Management Organization of Japan, or NUMO, on Monday started a "literature survey" of Genkai, Saga Prefecture, for a possible final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear plants.

The southwestern town is the third municipality in the country to accept such a survey, after the town of Suttsu and the village of Kamoenai, both in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido. It became the first among those hosting nuclear power plants.

The same day, the industry ministry approved necessary changes for the project.

In April, the Genkai town assembly approved a petition submitted by local business groups for the town to apply for a literature survey, which is the first of the three stages in the process of selecting a final disposal site. In May, Genkai Mayor Shintaro Wakiyama said that the town would accept the survey.

Meanwhile, Saga Governor Yoshinori Yamaguchi has expressed opposition to hosting a final disposal site in the prefecture. Wakiyama is also cautious about making a final decision.

