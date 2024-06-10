Suspect in Shiga Probation Officer Murder Complained on Social Media

Newsfrom Japan

Otsu, Shiga Pref., June 10 (Jiji Press)--A suspect in the murder of a probation officer in Otsu, Shiga Prefecture, western Japan, last month had made social media posts that could be interpreted as expressing dissatisfaction with his probation, it was learned Monday.

Multiple posts decrying the probation system have been found on an X, formerly Twitter, account believed to belong to the suspected murderer, Kohei Iitsuka, 35, according to police sources.

Shiga prefectural police believe that Iitsuka may have carried out a premeditated attack against Hiroshi Shinjo, 60, out of his one-sided dissatisfaction, the sources said.

Iitsuka was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of stabbing Shinjo’s upper body multiple times with a knife at the probation officer’s home sometime between 7 p.m. on May 24 and around 4 p.m. on May 26. He has denied the allegation.

Iitsuka was under Shinjo’s supervision after receiving a guilty sentence with probation for a robbery. The two were scheduled to meet at Shinjo’s home at 7 p.m. on May 24, and Iitsuka was seen on footage from the home’s intercom that evening, police sources said.

