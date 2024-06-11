Japan, U.S. Agree to Form Defense Cooperation Working Groups

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and U.S. governments have agreed to set up working groups on four areas to promote bilateral defense cooperation and work out specific measures.

The four areas are joint production of air defense missiles, maintenance and repair work for U.S. warships in Japan, such work for U.S. fighter jets in the Asian country and enhancing defense equipment-related supply chains.

The agreement was reached at a meeting of the two countries’ Defense Industrial Cooperation, Acquisition and Sustainment (DICAS) Forum and a related gathering, held in Tokyo on Sunday and Monday.

At their meeting at the White House in April, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden agreed to establish the DICAS framework. They affirmed that the two countries will consider joint missile production amid an inventory shortage at the U.S. military due to operations to support Ukraine, and repairs and maintenance at Japanese private-sector factories of U.S. warships and fighters deployed in the Far East.

Progress in discussions at the working groups will be reported to a “two-plus-two” security meeting of the two nations’ foreign and defense ministers that is likely to be held in July.

