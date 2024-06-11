Keidanren Asks Japan Govt. to Realize Dual Surname System Quickly

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, on Monday put together a proposal calling on the government to realize a selective dual surname system for married couples at an early date.

“From the perspective of increasing life and career options, we would like a system that allows people to choose their own family name without any inconvenience if they wish,” Masakazu Tokura, chairman of Keidanren, the biggest business lobby in Japan, told a press conference.

In a survey conducted by Keidanren on female executives of member companies, 88 pct of the respondents said that the use of maiden name causes inconvenience or disadvantages, citing cases in which they could not sign contracts or faced problems at airports or hotels overseas.

In 1996, a council of the Justice Ministry compiled a report that proposed a revision to the Civil Code to introduce a selective dual surname system for married couples in the country.

Keidanren’s proposal appreciated the council’s report, saying that it is “still extremely reasonable today.” At the same time, Tokura called for speedier and more extensive discussions on the issue without regarding the council’s report as the only solution.

