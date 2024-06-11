Japan Emperor Meets with Luxembourg's Crown Prince

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito held a meeting with Luxembourg's Crown Prince Guillaume at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward on Monday.

The Emperor expressed his gratitude for the sympathy from Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri for people and areas affected by the Jan. 1 major earthquake in the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan, and for donations from the government of Luxembourg and other parties in the European country in the wake of the disaster, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Crown Prince Guillaume explained Luxembourg's efforts for space resources management. Emperor Naruhito responded that it is a very meaningful project.

After the meeting, which lasted about 20 minutes, Empress Masako and the Japanese Imperial couple's daughter, Princess Aiko, joined Emperor Naruhito and Crown Prince Guillaume, and the four held talks, according to the agency.

On Monday evening, Crown Prince Guillaume visited the residence of Japanese Crown Prince Akishino in Minato Ward of the Japanese capital and had dinner with him, Crown Princess Kiko, their second daughter, Princess Kako, and their son, Prince Hisahito.

