Japan Offers Know-How, Techs for Ukraine's Reconstruction

Berlin, June 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Ukraine Monday announced the conclusion of 23 sets of new agreements aimed at offering Japanese expertise and cutting-edge technologies for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The agreements cover areas such as agriculture, medical infrastructure and debris disposal. The Japanese government will support Japanese companies that will take part in reconstruction programs.

The agreements were unveiled ahead of an international conference on Ukraine's reconstruction from the war with Russia, set for Tuesday and Wednesday in Germany. In Tokyo in February, 56 sets of agreements were concluded on Japanese support for Ukraine.

This time, farm machinery maker Iseki & Co. will join reconstruction support in the agricultural sector, in addition to Kubota Corp. and Yanmar Agribusiness Co., which signed agreements with the Ukrainian government in February.

Sansei Corp. will work with the Kyiv city government to offer containers for use as medical facilities.

