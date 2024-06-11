Side Job Fraud Believed to Have Taken 1.9 B. Yen from 8,600 Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested 26 people in a side job fraud case in which a total of 1.91 billion yen or more is believed to have been taken from about 8,600 victims across Japan.

The Metropolitan Police Department has also searched a total of 11 locations in Tokyo and four other prefectures, including a building that housed a fraud group to which the suspects, including Kazuki Suzuki, 48, belonged.

The 26 were arrested for allegedly defrauding a woman in her 40s in Tokyo out of a total of 407,000 yen between July and September 2023 in the name of fees related to her use of a website on side jobs operated by the fraud group.

The police department did not disclose whether they admitted to the charges.

On the now-defunct side job website, the fraud group advertised that compensation would be paid for listening to a life advice seeker, and had those who registered exchange messages with group members pretending to be advice seekers, according to police sources.

