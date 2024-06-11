31 Students Sent to Hospital after Tear Gas Sprayed at Tokyo School

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--A total of 31 students were sent to hospital after a student mistakenly sprayed tear gas at a South Korean school in Tokyo’s Shinjuku Ward on Tuesday morning, local authorities said.

The 31 students were among 38 students who complained of sore eyes and other symptoms after the incident. None of them were said to be seriously injured.

Police received an emergency call reporting the incident around 9:55 a.m.

A first-year student in the junior high school division of Tokyo Korean School released a tear gas spray that another student had in a classroom during a break, and students in the classroom and the corridor complained of symptoms, police sources said.

Many ambulances came to the school after the incident, as well as parents and others, who were watching the situation in front of the school gate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]