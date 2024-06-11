Akira Endo, Contributor to Development of Statins, Dies at 90

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Akira Endo, special honorary professor at Tokyo University of Agriculture and Technology who contributed to the development of statins, which are innovative drugs that help lower cholesterol levels, died of illness in Tokyo on Wednesday. He was 90.

Endo discovered a substance derived from blue mold that inhibits the synthesis of cholesterol.

In 1957, Endo graduated from Tohoku University and joined major drugmaker Sankyo Co., a predecessor of Daiichi Sankyo Co. In the two years from 1966, he studied in the United States, where heart attacks caused by high cholesterol were among the top causes of death.

After returning to Japan, Endo reached a conclusion that it would be more effective to inhibit cholesterol synthesis in the liver, rather than cutting down on the amount of cholesterol consumed through food.

He spent two years examining the components of about 6,000 kinds of mold and mushrooms, and discovered compactin, a synthetic inhibitor, from blue mold collected from a rice store in the western Japan city of Kyoto in 1973.

