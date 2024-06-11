Japan Positive Toward Having "2-Plus-2" Talks with S. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara showed Tuesday his positive stance toward Japan and South Korea holding their first "two-plus-two" meeting of foreign and defense ministers.

Earlier this month, Tokyo and Seoul agreed on measures to prevent a fire-control radar lock-on incident from happening again between Japanese and South Korean forces.

At a House of Councillors Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee meeting, Kihara said he wants to "first activate dialogue between defense authorities" between the two neighboring East Asian countries and "then have bilateral discussions on concrete security cooperation measures in association with the Foreign Ministry."

"We will consider specific ways of collaboration while keeping in close touch with the South Korean counterpart," Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said.

