Kioxia Eyeing 100-B.-Yen Add-On Loans from Creditor Banks

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Embattled Japanese chipmaker Kioxia Holdings Corp. is planning to receive 100 billion yen in additional loans from creditor banks, it has been learned.

Kioxia, formerly Toshiba Memory Corp., is also expected to gain the banks' consent to refinancing up to 900 billion yen in outstanding loans falling due by the end of this month, sources familiar with the matter said.

The firm aims to secure funds for facilities and equipment needed for the development of advanced high-speed large-capacity memory chips while stabilizing its cash flow for the time being, according to the sources.

The banks are expected to inform Kioxia shortly of their intention to provide it with additional loans, including for the refinancing, the sources said.

In fiscal 2023, which ended in March, Kioxia incurred its largest group net loss of 243.7 billion yen due to a slump in demand for flash memory chips used for smartphones and other products.

