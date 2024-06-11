16 Heart Transplant Surgeries Abandoned in Japan in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--There were 16 cases in Japan in 2023 in which heart transplant surgeries were abandoned due to staff shortages and other reasons at medical institutions, the Japanese Society for Heart Transplantation said Tuesday.

The society surveyed 11 medical institutions that perform heart transplants in the country. Of the abandoned cases, 15 were reported at the University of Tokyo Hospital, and the remaining one at the National Cerebral and Cardiovascular Center in the city of Suita, Osaka Prefecture.

A shortage of doctors and nurses was cited as a reason for abandoning such operations.

The donated hearts that were turned down at the two medical institutions are believed to have been transplanted into patients at other hospitals.

Of the 16 patients whose transplant operations were abandoned, 10 received transplants later, while six are still awaiting transplants.

