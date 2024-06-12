CDP to Submit No-Confidence Motion against Kishida Cabinet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 11 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan plans to submit a no-confidence motion against the cabinet of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on June 19 at the earliest, party sources said Tuesday.

By submitting the motion to the House of Representatives, the all-important lower chamber of the Diet, the CDP hopes to clarify its confrontational stance against Kishida amid mounting public criticism over his handling of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's "slush fund" scandal.

The move is also aimed at building momentum for the upcoming Tokyo gubernatorial election and the next general election.

CDP Secretary-General Katsuya Okada told a press conference Tuesday that the party believes the LDP's political reform efforts are insufficient. "The prime minister (and his cabinet) should resign en masse, or if he cannot do that, he should dissolve (the Lower House)," Okada said.

The CDP is focusing on a parliamentary debate among party leaders to set the stage for a no-confidence motion. The ruling and opposition camps are preparing to hold such a debate on June 19, ahead of the June 23 end of the ongoing Diet session. The leaders' debate would be the first in about three years.

