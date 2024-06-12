World-Renowned Japanese Architect Fumihiko Maki Dies at 95

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Fumihiko Maki, a world-renowned Japanese architect who won the Pritzker Prize in 1993, died of old age on Thursday. He was 95.

Born in Tokyo in 1928, Maki studied at the Department of Architecture at the University of Tokyo and the graduate school of design at Harvard University.

After serving as an associate professor at Harvard and Washington University, he returned to Japan in 1965 and established his own architectural office. He also served as a professor at the University of Tokyo and taught until 1989.

His works include the Makuhari Messe convention center in the city of Chiba, east of Tokyo, and the 4 World Trade Center, which was built on the site of the former World Trade Center in New York that was destroyed by terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

He received many awards at home and abroad, including the Architectural Institute of Japan award and the Wolf Prize in Israel.

