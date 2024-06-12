Japanese-Born Giant Panda Xiang Xiang Turns 7 Years Old

Newsfrom Japan

Ya'an, China, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Giant panda Xiang Xiang, who was born in Japan in 2017 and returned to China in February last year, turned 7 years old Wednesday.

The female panda was made open to public view at a shelter in Ya'an in China's Sichuan Province, starting in October.

Japanese travel company H.I.S. Co. organized a tour to celebrate her birthday.

Xiang Xiang is one of the most popular pandas at the shelter, a local government official said.

