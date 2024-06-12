Japan Diet OKs Bill to Promote Smartphone App Competition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, passed into law on Wednesday a bill to promote competition over smartphone apps.

The legislation, apparently aimed at regulating activities of information technology giants such as Google LLC and Apple Inc., was approved at the day's plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet. It cleared the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, last month.

The new law bans acts of blocking new entrants to the app store and other smartphone software markets in a bid to ensure a level playing field. Violators will face a fine equivalent to 20 pct of their sales from the areas of business concerned in Japan.

The law is expected to give app users more options and may lead to cheaper and higher-quality services. It may also better protect app developers, whose earnings have been squeezed by high fees imposed by IT giants, industry sources said. The law also covers search engines, operating systems and browsers.

The rate of fine is 30 pct for repeated violations to enhance the effectiveness of the regulations. Japan's antimonopoly law sets a fine equivalent to 6 pct of sales for acts to block new market entries.

