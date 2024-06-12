Japan Ranks Last among G-7 Nations in Gender Equality

Newsfrom Japan

London, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan ranked last among the Group of Seven major industrialized nations in terms of gender equality in 2024 despite improvement from the previous year, the World Economic Forum said Wednesday.

Japan came 118th among 146 countries in gender equality, the WEF said in a global gender gap report for 2024, rising seven spots from the previous year. The country made "significant progress," it said.

In the category of political empowerment, Japan rose to 113th from 138th, the report said, noting that women hold one-fourth of ministerial roles.

The country edged up to 120th from 123rd in economic participation and opportunity. The report said the country's gender disparity in senior roles "remains significant" and that estimated earned income also "displays considerable disparity."

Iceland topped the overall rankings for 15 consecutive years, followed by Finland and Norway.

