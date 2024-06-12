2 Women Held for Allegedly Killing High School Girl in Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Wednesday arrested two women on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old high school girl in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

The two women, Riko Uchida, 21, and a 19-year-old, both from the Hokkaido city of Asahikawa, allegedly conspired to kill the high school student, a resident of the city of Rumoi, also Hokkaido, by pushing her into a river from a bridge in Asahikawa on April 19, according to the Hokkaido police department.

