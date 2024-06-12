2 Women Nabbed for Allegedly Killing High School Girl in Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police on Wednesday arrested two women on suspicion of murdering a 17-year-old high school girl in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

Arrested by the Hokkaido police department were Riko Uchida, 21, and a 19-year-old, both from the Hokkaido city of Asahikawa. They allegedly killed Runa Murayama, a resident of the city of Rumoi, also Hokkaido, in conspiracy by pushing her into a river from the Kamuiohashi suspension bridge in Asahikawa on April 19.

The department did not disclose whether the two have admitted the charges against them.

Investigators searched for the high school student after her relatives reported to police in late April that she had gone missing, according to the department. The girl's body was found in the downstream section of Ishikari River in late May.

The Hokkaido police believe that behind the murder case was a problem related to social media.

