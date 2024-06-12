Japan Beer, Quasi-Beer Sales Up for 2 Months in Row

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Sales of beer and quasi-beer products in Japan in May increased 1 pct by volume from a year earlier, up for the second consecutive month, data from four major brewers showed Wednesday.

Sales to restaurants and bars grew 2 pct thanks to good weather during long holidays in early May.

By category, sales of beer went up 12 pct, and those of "happoshu" quasi-beer 6 pct. On the other hand, beer-like products known as "third-segment beer" dived 18 pct.

By maker, sales at Kirin Brewery Co. rose 2 pct due to strong sales of "Harekaze," a new beer brand released in April. Sales of its mainline "Ichibanshibori" beer were steady for both households and the dining sector, helped by stepped-up advertising campaigns.

Sapporo Breweries Ltd. enjoyed sales growth of 5 pct as the brand image of its flagship Black Label beer was boosted through its hands-on facility.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]