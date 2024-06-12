Tokyo Gov. Koike Announces Bid for 3rd Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike announced Wednesday that she will run in the July 7 gubernatorial election in the Japanese capital for a third term.

"I'll work on the 'Grand Reform of Tokyo 3.0' initiative, an updated version (of the previous reform vision for Tokyo)," Koike, 71, said at a plenary meeting of the Tokyo metropolitan assembly on the final day of its regular session.

Koike highlighted her achievements in the areas of child-rearing and educational support during her two terms as Tokyo governor spanning eight years, including a monthly benefit of 5,000 yen to residents aged up to 18.

"I've challenged the way policies should be implemented and even influenced the central government (to act)," she said.

She said that there are many remaining issues that still need to be tackled "with full force," including the aging population, the declining birthrate, female empowerment and digitalization.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]