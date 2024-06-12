Kishida Leaves for Italy to Attend G-7 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida left for Puglia, southern Italy, on Wednesday afternoon to attend a three-day summit of the Group of Seven major countries starting Thursday.

He is expected to underscore the importance of an international order based on the rule of law during summit discussions on the deepening turmoil in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, and in the Middle East, where fighting continues between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas. Kishida may also hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I want to lead G-7 talks on various issues facing the international community," Kishida told reporters just before his departure from Haneda Airport in Tokyo. He also mentioned Japan's readiness to cooperate with Global South developing and emerging countries.

"I hope that the summit will be an opportunity for the G-7 nations to demonstrate their support for Ukraine's efforts to realize permanent peace," Kishida added.

The G-7 groups Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union.

