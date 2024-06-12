Free School Lunches Offered in 40 Pct of Japanese Municipalities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--An education ministry survey showed Wednesday that 43 pct of Japanese municipalities as of fiscal 2023 had offered free school lunches or had planned to do so by the March 2024 end of the fiscal year, mainly to help child-rearing households reduce their financial burdens.

The number of such municipalities came to 775, according to the survey.

The ministry also released an estimate that it would cost about 510 billion yen annually to provide free school lunches nationwide if the average lunch fee at prefectural and municipal schools around the country is applied to national and private schools.

Based on the estimate and the survey results, the ministry will consider a system to make school lunches free of charge nationwide.

It conducted the survey on school lunches at elementary, junior high and other schools in line with the government’s strategy of tackling the low birthrate, aiming to identify issues regarding free school lunch services, such as how to ensure fairness among students.

