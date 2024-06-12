Leukemia Drug Curbs ALS Progression in Clinical Trial

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, June 12 (Jiji Press)--A leukemia drug has curbed the progression of neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in over half of patients in a clinical trial in Japan, a research team said Wednesday.

The result was obtained in the phase 2 trial of the drug, bosutinib, on ALS patients conducted by the team, which includes researchers from Kyoto University's Center for iPS Cell Research and Application.

Bosutinib was identified as a potential ALS drugs in research using iPS, or induced pluripotent stem, cells.

ALS is an intractable disease in which nerve cells that control muscle movements die, causing muscle weakness that affects the ability to walk, speak, eat and breathe. Japan has an estimated 10,000 ALS patients, while no fundamental cure has been established.

In 2017, the team found that bosutinib was effective in curbing the death of nerve cells in research using nerve cells made from iPS cells from ALS patients.

