Japan to Put Off Agreement on Imperial Family Measures

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties are unlikely to reach an agreement during the current parliamentary session over measures to secure a sufficient number of Imperial Family members, sources said Wednesday.

This is mainly because the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan is at odds with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and other parties over a proposal to allow female members to retain their Imperial Family status after getting married to commoners.

Over the proposal, the coalition of the LDP and Komeito, as well as Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People in the opposition side, reject

the idea of granting Imperial Family status to the spouses and children of such female members. On the other hand, the CDP seeks discussions on the idea.

The first meeting between the ruling and opposition parties to discuss measures to realize stable Imperial succession, spearheaded by Fukushiro Nukaga, speaker of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, was held May 17.

