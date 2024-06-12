1st Diet Debate among Party Leaders in 3 Yrs Set for June 19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed Wednesday to hold a parliamentary debate among political party leaders for the first time in about three years on June 19.

The debate will be the first for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who is also LDP president, and CDP leader Kenta Izumi. Other participants will include Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) leader Nobuyuki Baba, Japanese Communist Party head Tomoko Tamura, and Democratic Party for the People chief Yuichiro Tamaki.

Also on that day, a bill to revise the political funds control law is expected to be enacted following the LDP's "slush fund" scandal, while the opposition camp is seen submitting a no-confidence motion against the Kishida cabinet. The Diet session will end on June 23.

"We hope to make (the debate) the biggest highlight of the current Diet session," CDP parliamentary affairs chief Jun Azumi told reporters on Wednesday. Azumi said that the CDP will make a final decision on whether to submit a no-confidence motion after hearing Kishida's explanations in the leadership debate.

The debate is expected to focus on political reform following the LDP slush fund scandal. Azumi said that the LDP has been reluctant to clarify the circumstances of the scandal and has not fulfilled its accountability.

