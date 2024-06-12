Falsified Inspection Records Found at Japan Nuclear Fuel Firm

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan Nuclear Fuel Development Co., which conducts research and development on nuclear fuel, has falsified inspection records at its facilities over a long period, it was learned Wednesday.

The falsification was revealed by the Nuclear Regulation Authority's secretariat at a regular meeting of the NRA on the day.

The NRA assessed the infraction at the second-lowest level on its four-stage severity scale, citing inadequate improvement efforts.

According to the NRA, Japan Nuclear Fuel Development reported that it had carried out inspections of five items, including a radioactive waste liquid tank and a door to a facility storing nuclear fuel, but in fact it had not. Falsified inspection records have been made for some facilities since 2009.

In 2021, the company was found to have failed to inspect some fire detectors for about 20 years.

