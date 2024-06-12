Japan NISA Accounts Surge by 1.86 Million

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--The number of accounts for the NISA tax exemption program for small-lot investors as of the end of March increased by 1.86 million from three months before, the Financial Services Agency said Wednesday.

The number of accounts for the Nippon Individual Savings Account program stood at 23,227,848, up 8.7 pct from the end of 2023 and up 24.0 pct from a year before. The NISA program was expanded at the start of 2024.

Purchases through NISA accounts in January-March totaled 6,179.1 billion yen, of which investment trusts made up 56.7 pct and publicly traded stocks 40.2 pct.

People in their 40s were the biggest age group of NISA account holders at 19.3 pct, followed by those in their 50s at 18.9 pct and 30s at 17.5 pct.

The government aims to increase the number of NISA accounts to 34 million by the end of 2027 as part of its plan to double the asset incomes of citizens.

