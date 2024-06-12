Japan Eyes Int'l Meeting on Mine Removal in Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan is considering hosting an international conference in autumn 2025 on mine removal and other measures for the reconstruction of Ukraine, which is fighting Russia's military aggression, government sources said Wednesday.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce the idea of hosting the meeting on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in Italy this week.

An international conference on the issue was held for the first time in October last year in Croatia. Minister-level officials and experts from Europe, the United States and other countries participated and exchanged opinions on assistance for demining.

This year's conference is scheduled to be held in Switzerland in October.

Japan has provided support for the restoration and reconstruction of Ukraine through mine removal and other measures. By hosting the 2025 conference, Tokyo aims to show the world its resolve to support the war-torn country.

