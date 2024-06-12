Ishin Decides Not to Field Tokyo Governor Candidate

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 12 (Jiji Press)--Opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) decided on Wednesday not to field its own candidate in the July 7 Tokyo gubernatorial election.

The decision was reported at a party executive meeting by leader Nobuyuki Baba. The party intends not to support any candidate in the election.

Incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike and House of Councillors member Renho, who has tendered resignation as a member of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, are among those who have announced their bids.

Nippon Ishin Secretary-General Fumitake Fujita told a press conference that several names were floated as possible Ishin candidates.

But “it would have been extremely difficult to cut in and compete against people who are well-known and have track records,” he said, adding that the party does not intend to support any candidate at the moment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]