Man Arrested for Murdering Japanese Chef in Vancouver

Newsfrom Japan

New York, June 13 (Jiji Press)--A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Japanese chef Wataru Kakiuchi in Vancouver, local police said Wednesday.

The Vancouver Police Department said it does not believe that the suspect, Timothy Isborn, and Kakiuchi knew each other. The police are continuing the investigation to determine Isborn's motive.

Kakiuchi was stabbed on the street in the early hours of June 5 and was confirmed dead on the way to hospital. He was supposed to be catching a taxi home, according to local media.

