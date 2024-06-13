30 Months Sought for Ex-Nursery Head over Girl's Heatstroke Death in Bus

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Public prosecutors Thursday demanded a prison term of two years and six months for the former head of a "kodomoen" kindergarten-nursery hybrid in central Japan over a 2022 incident in which a 3-year-old girl died of heatstroke after being left in the school's bus.

The punishment for Tatsuyoshi Masuda, 74, was sought during the day's hearing in a trial at Shizuoka District Court.

A prison term of one year was sought for Ako Nishihara, 48, a former teacher of the girl, China Kawamoto, who had been attending the kodomoen facility, Kawasaki Yochien, in the city of Makinohara, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Masuda and Nishihara face allegations of professional negligence resulting in death. The court is set to issue rulings for them on July 4.

"Our trust was betrayed, and our daughter was killed," China's father said during the hearing, calling for sentences without suspension for the accused.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]