Record 3,568 People Stranded on Mountains in Japan in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--The number of people who got stranded on mountains in Japan rose to 3,568 in 2023, the highest level since the statistics began in 1961, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

The number of stranded cases also hit a record high of 3,126.

The number of foreigners accounted for 145, the highest since comparable data became available in 2018, growing 1.4-fold from the level in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of the total, 335 people died or went missing, an increase of eight from 2022.

Of those stranded, 790 people were those in their 70s, the largest group, with those in their 60s or over accounting for half of the total.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]