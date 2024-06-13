Ex-S'pore Diplomat Referred to Japan Prosecutors over Voyeurism

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday sent prosecutors papers on a former Singaporean diplomat on suspicion of secretly photographing a naked boy at a public bath in the Japanese capital.

The former counsellor at the Embassy of Singapore in Tokyo, Sim Siong Chye, 55, has admitted to the allegations, saying he regrets his act. He received a summary indictment for violating the metropolitan government's ordinance against behavior causing public nuisance and illegally entering a building.

According to investigative sources, the former counsellor returned home in April, and the MPD asked the embassy in May to have him return to Japan for questioning. He did so on Sunday and was interviewed by police.

He allegedly used his smartphone to secretly photograph the 13-year-old junior high school student in a dressing room at the public bath in Minato Ward around 8 p.m. Feb. 27.

After a report from the bath staff, police officers arrived at the facility and found on the former counsellor's phone photos he had shot in the dressing room and elsewhere. He admitted taking the pictures and deleted about 700 such items, but he refused to go to a police station for questioning.

