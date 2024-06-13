Japan Upper House Committee Passes Foreign Worker Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Councillors committee passed on Thursday a bill to create a new skill development program for foreign workers to ease serious labor shortages in the country.

In addition to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People voted for the bill to amend the immigration control and technical intern trainee laws at the Judicial Affairs Committee meeting. The leading opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and the Japanese Communist Party opposed it.

The upper chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, is expect to enact the legislation to replace the current foreign technical intern scheme with the new on-the-job skill development program at a plenary meeting on Friday.

Under the revised laws, Japanese companies in designated industry sectors can hire unskilled foreign workers for three years to develop them into "type 1 specified skilled" personnel, who can be employed for up to five years in Japan. Job changes will be conditionally allowed.

If foreigners with the type 1 residency status acquire advanced skills, they can obtain the type 2 status, which enables them to stay in the country virtually indefinitely and bring their families.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]