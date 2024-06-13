Ex-Japan Lower House Member Konno Arrested over Name-Lending

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police have arrested Tomohiro Konno, a former member of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, for allegedly lending his name as a lawyer to other people and allowing them to do legal work, in violation of the attorney law.

Naoya Tsuji, 51, and nine others were also arrested by Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department on suspicion of using the name of Konno, 48, in violation of the law.

The MPD did not disclose whether the arrested people have admitted the allegations against them.

Tsuji and others are believed to have collected about 500 million yen in total from around 900 people in 23 prefectures in the name of deposit money to receive compensation for damage from fraud. The MPD is investigating the case in detail, suspecting that a so-called "tokuryu" criminal group, characterized by its membership's anonymity and fluidity, may be behind it.

Konno allegedly lent his name between December 2023 and January 2024 and had Tsuji and nine others do legal work to recover special fraud damage for five victims.

