Honda to Release New EV in Oct.
Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Thursday that it will release a new electric commercial minivehicle called N-Van e: in Japan on Oct. 10.
The Japanese automaker positions the N-Van e: as its flagship model for the domestic electric vehicle market, of which Nissan Motor Co.'s Sakura minivehicle controls some 40 pct.
The N-Van e: can travel about 245 kilometers on a single charge and starts at about 2.43 million yen. It was developed based on the N-Van commercial minivehicle, which was put on sale in 2018.
The new model will help Honda "lead an expanding EV market where demand for tough commercial vehicles is emerging," a company official said.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]