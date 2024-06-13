Kashiwazaki-Kariwa No. 7 Reactor Now Ready for Restart

Newsfrom Japan

Kashiwazaki, Niigata Pref., June 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. said Thursday that it has completed safety inspections at the idled No. 7 reactor at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture, central Japan.

The end of the inspections means that TEPCO is all but ready to restart the reactor, pending only the consent of local governments. But there are no clear prospects for its restart after the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake in the nearby prefecture of Ishikawa fueled concerns about evacuation plans.

Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi is asking the central government to build new evacuation roads.

"There is no end to improving emergency response capabilities," Takeyuki Inagaki, head of the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, said at a press conference the same day. "We will first explain concretely and sincerely that we have reached a certain (safety) standard as a power plant, so that we can gain the trust of the residents (of Niigata)."

TEPCO finished loading nuclear fuel into the No. 7 reactor on April 26 and has since been conducting inspections, including by pulling out some control rods that suppress nuclear fission.

