Japan Post Announces Oct. Postage Hikes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Co. announced Thursday that it will raise postage rates for letters and postcards in October.

The postage will increase to 110 yen from 84 yen for standard-size letters weighing 25 grams or less and to 85 yen from 63 yen for postcards.

It is the first postage hike since 1994 for letters, excluding adjustments to reflect consumption tax rises. For postcards, it is the first rate increase since 2017.

The move is aimed at improving profitability at the mail and parcel delivery arm of Japan Post Holdings Co., hurt by a decrease in postal items.

The subsidiary plans to raise rates for nonstandard-size postal items by around 30 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]