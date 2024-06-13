Sony Pictures Acquires U.S. Movie Theater Chain

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, June 12 (Jiji Press)--U.S. film studio Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. said Wednesday that it has acquired Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, the seventh-largest theater chain in North America.

Alamo Drafthouse enjoys a huge fan base for its theaters' dine-in services. Through the acquisition, Sony Pictures, a unit of Japanese electronics and entertainment giant Sony Group Corp., aims to reinforce its experiential entertainment business.

According to U.S. media reports, the deal is the first theater chain buyout by a movie production company in 75 years in the United States. Due to monopoly fears, the Justice Department banned studios from acquiring theater chains in 1948, but the prohibition was withdrawn in 2020.

Sony Pictures acquired Alamo Drafthouse shares from U.S. private equity fund Fortress Investment Group LLC and other owners. The cost of the acquisition was not disclosed.

Alamo Drafthouse theaters will continue screening movies not made by Sony Pictures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]