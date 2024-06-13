G-7 Summit Begins; Leaders to Urge Israel, Hamas to Accept Ceasefire

Newsfrom Japan

Fasano, Italy, June 13 (Jiji Press)--The annual summit of the Group of Seven major powers kicked off Thursday in Puglia, southern Italy, where the leaders are set to urge Israel and the Hamas militant group to accept a ceasefire deal proposed recently by U.S. President Joe Biden.

The heads of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union are also slated to discuss how Russian assets frozen in sanctions imposed over Moscow's military aggression against Ukraine should be used to aid the victimized country.

Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders will seek to reaffirm the G-7 members' unity in combating global challenges and are expected to release a joint statement after their discussions end on Friday.

"Africa, climate change and development" is the first topic on the agenda Thursday. The leaders are set to deliberate measures against factors driving an influx of African immigrants into Europe, such as climate change, which could cause natural disasters and affect food production, and delays in development that have prompted many Africans to seek life abroad.

They are expected to express support for the Biden-proposed plan for the cessation of Israel-Hamas fighting in the Gaza Strip.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]