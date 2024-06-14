G-7 to Extend 50-B.-Dlr Loans to Ukraine Using Russia Assets

Newsfrom Japan

Fasano, Italy, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Leaders of the Group of Seven major powers Thursday reached a basic agreement to extend 50 billion dollars in loans to Ukraine by year-end utilizing proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

The leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States plus the European Union agreed on the matter on the first day of their annual gathering in Puglia, southern Italy, according to a senior U.S. official.

The agreement has drawn strong opposition from Russia.

In the summit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined discussions on his country, asking for further military and financial assistance so that Ukraine can keep fighting Russia's military aggression.

The G-7 leaders confirmed their policy of maintaining support for Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. Emerging from the session, Zelenskyy said he had gained clear support.

