Kishida Cabinet Approval Hits New Low of 16.4 Pct: Jiji Poll

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet in June dropped 2.3 percentage points from the previous month to 16.4 pct, the worst level since the ruling Liberal Democratic Party returned to power in 2012, a Jiji Press public opinion survey showed Thursday.

The result suggests that the cabinet's efforts to revise the political funds control law in the wake of a slush fund scandal involving LDP factions have not been well received by the public.

The disapproval rating grew 1.4 points to 57.0 pct.

The share of respondents who said they do not know whether to support the cabinet stood at 26.7 pct.

The survey, conducted for four days through Monday, showed that 33.0 pct do not strongly back a bill approved at the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, on June 6 to revise the political funds control law. Respondents who said that they do not support the bill at all made up 39.2 pct.

