Japan Lower House Demands Gaza Ceasefire

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives on Thursday adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, passed the resolution by a majority vote with support from the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling bloc and opposition parties including the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

Calling for an improvement in the human rights situation in Gaza, the resolution says that the fighting there has put human rights "in a critical situation," marked by mass casualties including women and children.

It also demands the release of hostages held by Hamas and expresses opposition to the Israeli military's ground operation in Rafah, the southernmost district of the besieged Palestinian territory.

The Lower House resolution urges the Japanese government to work harder to realize the release of the hostages and a ceasefire, in cooperation with other countries.

