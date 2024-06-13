Honda, Mitsubishi to Launch Joint EV Battery Company

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co. said Thursday that it will establish a joint company with general trader Mitsubishi Corp. for operations related to electric vehicle batteries.

For the long-term use of EV batteries, the joint company, named Altna, will manage the condition of batteries in Honda EVs on lease and divert batteries to other uses after the lease period.

The new company will be equally owned by Honda and Mitsubishi.

It will begin service in earnest when Honda releases the N-VAN e: electric commercial minivehicle in October. It will offer a cost-saving plan by using cutting-edge energy control technology to charge power intensively during hours when electricity is cheaper.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]