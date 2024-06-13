Tokyo District Court Revokes 2013-2015 Welfare Benefit Cuts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 13 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday revoked welfare benefit cuts between 2013 and 2015 for plaintiffs in the Japanese capital, finding that the government's decision to lower the standard amounts of benefits went beyond its scope of discretion.

Meanwhile, it dismissed claims for compensation to the welfare recipients from the central government.

"The state's decision deviates from and abuses its discretionary power," Presiding Judge Kenji Shinoda said.

In the lawsuit, 15 plaintiffs sought the revocation of benefit cuts and the payment of damages, while 33 plaintiffs sought only compensation.

Shinoda ruled that the government excessively reflected prices of electric appliances not frequently purchased by welfare benefit-receiving households when factoring in deflation to set standard benefit amounts.

